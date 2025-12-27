City holds training workshop on safe tree felling and pruning under DPTA

New Delhi: The Department of Forests and Wildlife, Government of NCT of Delhi, on Friday organised a comprehensive training workshop to familiarise officials with recently notified Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) related to pruning and felling of dangerous, dead and diseased trees under the Delhi Preservation of Trees Act (DPTA), 1994.

Held at the Delhi Secretariat, the workshop was chaired by the Secretary (Environment and Forests) and brought together officials from nearly 18 government departments and land-owning agencies. The initiative aimed to strengthen awareness and capacity among field officers and frontline staff responsible for implementing the Act and ensuring public safety. Chairing the session, the Secretary (Environment and Forests) said the workshop was organised in line with observations of the Lieutenant Governor, who had stressed the need for better sensitisation of officials. He pointed out that delays in identifying and managing dangerous trees, particularly along roads, footpaths and public spaces, had previously led to avoidable incidents, highlighting the importance of strict adherence to the notified SOPs.

Senior officers and heads of horticulture wings from various departments attended the workshop. Detailed presentations were made on the SOPs notified on May 2 and June 6, 2025, covering statutory provisions of the DPTA, procedural requirements, timelines, documentation and mechanisms for inter-departmental coordination. Participants were also given a live demonstration of the Department’s DPTA e-Forest Web Portal. Officials explained the online application and approval process, monitoring features and how the portal enhances transparency and efficiency in implementing the Act and SOPs.

The workshop concluded with an interactive question-and-answer session, during which officials shared field-level experiences and raised practical concerns. The Department of Forests and Wildlife clarified queries, sought feedback to improve the e-Forest portal, and urged all agencies to follow SOPs, part of Delhi government’s urban tree management efforts.