City hits 38.20C; Warm nights incoming

New Delhi: As summer heat slowly builds after a relatively cool start to April, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 38.2 degrees



Celsius at Safdarjung on Tuesday, signalling a steady intensification of heat across the national capital.

Station-wise data showed that the day temperatures remained above normal across most parts of the city.

At Safdarjung, the maximum temperature was 38.2 degrees Celsius, 2.1 degrees above normal, while Palam recorded 37.6 degrees Celsius, 0.8 degrees above normal.

Lodhi Road logged 38.1 degrees Celsius, 2.1 degrees above normal, and Ridge saw the highest at 39.5 degrees Celsius, a sharp 3.2 degrees above normal. Ayanagar recorded 37.8 degrees Celsius, 1.6 degrees above normal. Minimum temperatures showed that Safdarjung recorded a minimum of 18.2 degrees Celsius, 2.8 degrees below normal, while Palam stood at 20.4 degrees Celsius, 1.0 degrees below normal. Lodhi Road recorded 17.6 degrees Celsius, 2.4 degrees below normal, Ridge 19.6 degrees Celsius, 1.9 degrees below normal, and Ayanagar 18.1 degrees Celsius, 2.7 degrees below normal. Despite rising daytime heat, nights have remained relatively cooler than usual.

Weather data suggests that this upward trend in temperatures is likely to continue, with maximum temperatures expected to reach around 39 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, while minimum temperatures are forecasted to settle near 20 degrees Celsius, indicating warmer nights and more intense daytime conditions ahead.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality remains in the ‘moderate’ category, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 167.

According to CPCB standards, an AQI of 0-50 is considered ‘good’, 51-100 ‘satisfactory’, 101-200 ‘moderate’, 201-300 ‘poor’, 301-400 ‘very poor’, and 401-500 ‘severe’.

With temperatures rising and air quality hovering in the moderate range, Delhi appears to be transitioning firmly into its early summer phase, with harsher conditions likely in the days ahead.