City govt in mission mode to make Delhi roads world-class

New Delhi: In a steadfast pursuit of making Delhi’s roads world-class, PWD minister Atishi conducted her fourth consecutive week of inspections on Sunday.



The inspection focused on the roads between Janakpuri East and Tilak Nagar Metro stations.

The inspection revealed pressing issues, prompting the minister to issue stern directives to address these concerns immediately.

During the inspection, Atishi voiced her concerns over the state of the city’s roads and footpaths. She emphasised the need for immediate repairs, beautification, enhanced drainage, and safer pedestrian crossings. Neglect of broken sidewalks and encroachments on footpaths was a focal point of her critique.

“The Kejriwal government will not tolerate any negligence or compromise in the mission to make Delhi’s roads world-class,” stated Atishi. She further directed PWD officials to formulate a comprehensive plan to enhance all roads within their respective divisions over the next week.

Immediate action was also mandated for the maintenance of drainage systems, horticulture, pedestrian amenities, safety improvements on footpaths, tree pruning, and replacement of damaged curb stones, particularly on the Central Verge.

Atishi issued a stern warning to officials, urging them to diligently inspect the entire road stretch and present a comprehensive report with specific targets and plans. “No matter how many attempts they make to stop public work using CBI-ED, our work to beautify Delhi will not stop at any cost,” she asserted, addressing the ongoing challenges faced by the AAP government.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal reiterated his commitment to transforming Delhi’s roads, despite external challenges. “No matter how many attempts BJP makes to hinder public work using ED-CBI, CM Kejriwal will fulfil his promise to make Delhi’s roads world-class,” he affirmed.

The PWD’s primary objective is to enhance the quality of the city’s roads to meet world-class standards. Atishi has also urged PWD engineers to focus on road improvement within their designated zones and stressed that any negligence in the mission to improve Delhi’s roads would not be tolerated.