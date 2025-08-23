City gets a rain break, more on the way

New Delhi: A fresh round of rainfall greeted several parts of Delhi on Friday, bringing much-needed relief from the week’s heat and adding to the city’s monsoon spell. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the capital is likely to remain under generally cloudy skies through the day, with scattered showers keeping the weather pleasant.

The IMD said conditions are expected to shift more noticeably on Saturday, August 23. Forecasts suggest cloudy skies will persist, accompanied by one or two spells of light to moderate rain or thundershowers at most places. Officials

added that heavy showers may occur at isolated locations, potentially leading to short bursts of intense rainfall.

Despite intermittent showers, visibility across the city has remained steady at about 10 kilometres, allowing for relatively smooth air and road travel. However, commuters are advised to remain cautious as slippery roads and sudden downpours could cause brief traffic disruptions in busy areas.

Friday’s weather reflected typical monsoon conditions, with warm and humid air offset by scattered rain. The maximum temperature in the city settled at 35.4°C, but the continuous cloud cover prevented it from feeling overly harsh. Night temperatures hovered around 28.9°C, offering mild relief. IMD officials noted that minimum temperatures are expected to stay 1–2°C below normal, while maximum temperatures may remain 0–2°C above normal in the coming days.

Surface winds are also playing a role in moderating conditions. Predominantly southeasterly winds are forecast to blow at speeds of 5–10 kmph during the day, strengthening slightly to 10–15 kmph in the evening and night.