City expands automated vehicle fitness network with three new stations

New Delhi: Delhi will soon have three new automated vehicle testing stations, with the government planning to make two of them operational by March, officials said.

The facilities are coming up at Burari, Nand Nagri and Tehkhand.

According to officials, work is nearing completion at the Nand Nagri station, which will be Delhi’s first automated vehicle testing centre and will have an annual capacity of around 72,000 vehicles. The fully digital unit will operate without human intervention to ensure transparent and timely efficient fitness certification.

The foundation stone of Delhi’s second fully automated station, with a capacity of 73,000 vehicles annually, was inaugurated at Tehkhand in November. The government has floated a tender for carrying out electrification work at this station at an estimated cost of Rs 21.28 lakh, they said.

Work is likely to begin soon and will be completed in three months, the official added.

The existing inspection and certification centre at Burari is being upgraded into a fully automated facility with advanced lanes and CCTV cameras.

The upgrade, pegged at Rs 11.27 crore, will also include fire safety and electrical installations.

Delhi currently has one automated vehicle testing station at Jhuljhuli. The new Nand Nagri unit, with four lanes for various vehicle types, will conduct emissions, brake, suspension, underbody, and headlight tests, handling 72,000 vehicles annually, and is expected to be operational by early next year.