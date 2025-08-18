City election officer begins process to delist 41 parties that have not taken part in recent polls

NEW DELHI: The office of the Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi has begun the process of delisting 41 political outfits, who did not field candidates in elections and has issued showcause notices to them.

The parties have to give a reply to the notice by August 27. Some of these Registered Unrecognised Political Parties (RUPPs) that have been issued notices are the Aam Aadmi Mukti Morcha, Adarsh Political Party, Bahujan Samajwadi Party (Baba Saheb), Jan Kalyan Party, Indian Business Party.

The public notice, dated August 12, said the CEO office was acting under Section 29A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, and Article 324 of the Constitution after observing that these parties neither contested any election to the Lok Sabha, the Delhi Assembly nor any byelection.

Other parties include Agar Jan Party, Akhand Bharat Samaj Party, Labour Party of India, Lok Nirman Dal, Praja Congress Party, Rashtriya Vikas Morcha, Samata Sangharsh Party, and Swaraj Janata Party among others.