City declares 41 sq km of Southern Ridge as reserved forest

New Delhi: In a landmark move to combat pollution and strengthen the city’s green cover, the Delhi Government has declared around 41 square kilometres of the Southern Ridge area as a reserved forest. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the decision marks a major step toward protecting the capital’s environment and restoring its ecological balance.

“Our government is committed to enhancing Delhi’s greenery,” said Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, adding that the initiative will ensure the capital moves toward becoming a pollution-free, environmentally balanced, and modern city. She announced that indigenous and fruit-bearing trees will be planted in open areas of the newly declared forest zones to improve soil fertility and biodiversity. “Trees like neem, peepal, shisham, mango, tamarind, and jamun will be planted to increase forest density and maintain ecological balance,” she said.

The Chief Minister noted that the Ridge areas had been neglected for nearly two decades, leading to encroachments and a decline in greenery. “Previous governments neither took initiatives nor concrete steps to protect these zones,” she said. “This step will not only preserve Delhi’s greenery but will also ensure clean air and a healthy environment for future generations.”

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa termed the decision a “milestone for Delhi,” saying it would play an effective role in pollution control. “The government has made pollution control and environmental protection its topmost priorities. Declaring 41 square kilometres of the Southern Ridge as a reserved forest is part of this very policy,” Sirsa said. He added that tree plantation drives would follow scientific principles, focusing on native species suited to Delhi’s ecosystem to improve air quality, recharge groundwater, and expand the natural habitat. “This decision will prove decisive in controlling air pollution and expanding greenery in the capital,” Sirsa said.

The Chief Minister confirmed that this is the first phase of the initiative, and other Ridge areas will also be declared reserved forests in the coming months. The move, she said, reflects the government’s belief that environmental protection is not optional but a core responsibility toward future generations.