City celebrates UNESCO Diwali honour

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Wednesday organised a grand celebration at Dilli Haat, INA, to mark the inclusion of Diwali, the festival commemorating the return of Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram to Ayodhya, in UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage List. The event was attended by dignitaries, government officials, and citizens, reflecting the significance of this recognition at both national and international levels.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated the programme by lighting the ceremonial lamp and performing prayers to Lord Shri Ram. She extended her greetings to the nation, stating, “This global recognition for Diwali signifies that people across the world deeply value the festival’s core principles: love, harmony, hope, and noble human ideals.” The celebrations featured traditional folk dances, cultural performances, and rituals, highlighting India’s rich cultural heritage.

The programme was attended by Delhi Cabinet Ministers Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Kapil Mishra, MLA Anil Sharma, and other dignitaries. The Chief Minister noted that representatives from 180 countries are present in India for a UNESCO meeting at the Red Fort.