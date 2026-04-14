City Briefs

MCD plans theme parks in Delhi

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will introduce seven thematic children’s parks across the city in the coming months, with designs aimed to make neighbourhood spaces more engaging for young visitors. According to officials, parks in Janakpuri, Saket, Greater Kailash, Mayur Vihar, Swasthya Vihar in East Delhi, Karol Bagh and Mayapuri in West Delhi are being developed by the corporation under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) funds. Each park is built around a distinct theme, aimed at providing play structures and engaging activities for children.

govt to rename SRDC as ‘Indraprastha Virasat Redevelopment Corporation’

New Delhi: The Delhi government is planning to rename Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation, the agency dedicated to restoring and revitalising the Walled City areas, as “Indraprastha Virasat Redevelopment Corporation”, sources said on Tuesday. The name change was proposed, finalised and approved at the last SRDC Board meeting chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on March 13 this year, they said.