City Briefs

BJP arresting our workers in Gujarat out of fear: AAP

New Delhi: The BJP is arresting AAP workers in Gujarat because it is scared of the party’s expanding reach in the state, a party leader said on Wednesday. Anurag Dhanda, Aam Aadmi Party national media in-charge, said the BJP leaders have threatened the mother of Gopal Italia, AAP MLA from Gujarat, and the government there arrested several of the party’s members. “In the past few days, 160 Aam Aadmi Party workers have been arrested in Gujarat. Now they are planning to arrest Gopal Italia in a fake case. They are trying to intimidate him and his family,” Dhanda said.

Delhi tribunal awards Rs 2.72 cr to man left paralysed in road accident

New Delhi: A Delhi Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) has awarded Rs 2.72 crore as compensation to a 19-year-old man left paralysed in a road accident in 2023. Presiding Officer Ruchika Singla was hearing a claim petition filed by the paralysed man, Khushwant Kapoor, against the driver of the offending vehicle, Harish Madan, its owner Mohan Lal Madan and its insurer.