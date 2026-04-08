City Briefs

Delhi BJP files police complaint against Cong chief Kharge

New Delhi: A Delhi BJP delegation led by Union minister Harsh Malhotra submitted a complaint to the police commissioner against Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge over his remark against the party and the RSS. In an election rally in Assam’s Sribhumi district on Monday, citing the Quran, Kharge said that if a poisonous snake is passing in front of someone who is offering namaz, that person should leave the namaz and kill that poisonous snake. “I would say that breaking the namaz does not matter. The RSS and the BJP are that poisonous snake. If you don’t kill this snake, you will not survive,” he said. The Congress president’s statement is not only an attempt to spread “hatred and violence” among the Muslim community against the BJP but also a blatant violation of election campaign rules, said a Delhi BJP statement.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva’s father passes away

New Delhi: Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva’s father Shyam Lal Sachdeva passed away at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Tuesday. His mortal remains will be cremated at Nigam Bodh Ghat on Wednesday morning, said a statement. Sachdeva, around 94, is survived by his wife Krishna Sachdeva, a daughter and five sons, including the Delhi BJP chief, it said.