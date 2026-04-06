City Briefs

Delhi records high of 32.7 deg C; AQI remains ‘moderate’

New Delhi: The maximum temperature in Delhi settled at 32.7 degrees Celsius on Sunday, 1.3 notches below the seasonal average, according to the India Meteorological Department. The minimum temperature was recorded at 20.1 degrees Celsius on Sunday, 1.3 notches below the average for the season, while the relative humidity stood at 46 per cent at 5.30 pm, the IMD said. The weather department has forecast a partly cloudy sky for Monday with the maximum and minimum temperatures expected to hover around 34 and 19 degrees Celsius, respectively. The air quality remained ‘moderate’ at 4 pm, with an AQI reading of 134, a slight drop from Saturday’s 137, CPCB data showed.

man video calls girlfriend, hangs himself to death on camera

Faridabad: A 28-year-old man hanged himself to death while on a video call with his girlfriend here on Sunday, police said. The deceased was identified as Nikhil, a resident of Jawahar Colony in Faridabad, they said. After being informed of the incident, police arrived at the spot, took the body into custody and sent it to Badshah Khan hospital for post-mortem, an officer said. According to police, Nikhil was in a relationship with a woman from Sanjay Colony for about five years.