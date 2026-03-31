City Briefs

NDMC to institutionalise ‘Shakti’ art workshop, announces sculpture park

New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council on Tuesday said it will institutionalise its women-focused art workshop ‘Shakti’ as an annual cultural programme, while also announcing plans to set up a sculpture park at Nehru Park. The announcement came as the five-day workshop, organised in collaboration with Triveni Kala Sangam, concluded with an exhibition showcasing works by 20 women artists from across India. Held from March 27 to 31, the workshop centred on the theme of Shakti, exploring feminine power, identity and resilience through contemporary artistic practices.

Traffic curbs on central Delhi road amid underground cable work

New Delhi: Traffic movement will remain affected in central Delhi’s Paharganj due to ongoing underground cabling maintenance work on New Rohtak Road between Kamal T Point and Liberty Cinema on Tuesday, an official said. According to an advisory issued by the Delhi Traffic Police, two lanes on the stretch have been closed, leading to expected congestion and slow movement between 2 pm and 11 pm. The work, being carried out by Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL) at Anand Parbat, is likely to impact commuters heading towards the central parts of the city. Authorities have advised motorists to avoid the affected stretch during the specified hours and use alternate routes.

govt asks offices to complete widow pension verification in by Apr 15

New Delhi: The Delhi government has directed its district offices to complete the verification of beneficiaries under the Indira Gandhi National Widow Pension Scheme (IGNWPS) by April 15 using a mobile-based digital application, according to an official order. Issued by the Department of Women and Child Development on Monday, the order mandates verification through the Digital Life Certificate application, also known as the Beneficiary Satyapan App (BSA), in line with directives from the Ministry of Rural Development by April 15. The verification process has been initiated under the National Social Assistance Programme to ensure that beneficiaries are authenticated in a systematic and timely manner, it said.