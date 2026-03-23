City Briefs

Mother arrested for killing two daughters in Malviya Nagar

New Delhi: Delhi Police have arrested a 54-year-old woman, who reportedly attempted suicide after the alleged murder of her two daughters at their home in Malviya Nagar, officials said on Sunday. The case pertains to March 6, when the bodies of the two sisters, aged 34 and 28, were found in separate rooms of their ground-floor residence in F-Block, Malviya Nagar, while their mother was discovered unconscious in another room, they said. The police arrested the accused mother, who reportedly consumed a poisonous substance, on Friday after her medical and psychiatric evaluation, they said. Police had initially suspected a murder-suicide attempt and registered a case of murder while waiting to record the woman’s statement to establish the sequence of events. Investigators said the elder daughter, who was mentally challenged, was found with a pillow on her face, while the younger one, a law student, had a ligature around her neck, police said. The mother was suspected of having consumed a poisonous substance, they added. According to the police, the woman was allegedly distressed due to a strained relationship with her husband and financial dependence on others, which may have led to the crime. Further investigation into the case is underway, officials added.

Man posing as property dealer arrested for cheating in Delhi

New Delhi: A man who allegedly posed as a property dealer, gained the trust of buyers and sellers, collected advance payments and then absconded has been arrested by Delhi Police, officials said on Sunday. The accused, Rahul Paswan, a resident of Laxmi Nagar in Delhi and originally from Bihar’s Lakhisarai district, was held on Saturday from the parking area near Kashmiri Gate while he was attempting to leave the city, they said. He had been declared a proclaimed offender on February 3, 2023, in connection with a cheating case registered at the Laxmi Nagar police station in April 2022 under relevant sections of the IPC, they said. According to the police, Paswan is involved in multiple cheating cases and has been on the run for nearly a year, during which he stayed in Faridabad, Haryana, to evade arrest. “Acting on credible information, the team laid a trap and apprehended the accused,” a senior police officer said. Paswan’s modus operandi involved projecting himself as a genuine property dealer. He would show flats or properties to prospective clients, gain their confidence and collect initial payments before disappearing without completing the deal, the police said. He is wanted in at least three FIRs registered at Laxmi Nagar police station, including cases filed in 2022 and 2024, all pertaining to cheating and fraud, they said. Several complaints have also been reported against him in Gurugram and Faridabad, the officials added. A graduate and fluent in English, Paswan had earlier worked as a property dealer in Laxmi Nagar before shifting base to Gurugram and later Faridabad after allegedly cheating several people, the police added.

Man held for posing as buyer, fleeing with bikes during test drives

New Delhi: A 29-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly posing as a prospective buyer and fleeing with motorcycles that he took on the pretext of a test drive, police said on Sunday. The accused, identified as Punit Satija, a resident of Rewari in Haryana, was held following a probe into a recent motorcycle theft from a showroom, he said. “The case was registered on March 19 after a complaint by a Royal Enfield showroom employee, who alleged that a customer had taken a bike for a test drive and did not return,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Shashank Jaiswal said in a statement. Police traced the accused to the Bhalaswa Dairy area, where he was arrested on March 21 and found in possession of a stolen motorcycle, they said. During interrogation, Satija confessed to stealing multiple motorcycles across Delhi-NCR using a similar modus operandi. At his instance, six stolen high-end motorcycles were recovered, the DCP said. With his arrest, at least nine cases of motorcycle theft across Delhi and neighbouring areas have been worked out, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.