City Briefs

Delhi Police Commissioner reviews festival security across CApital

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golchha visited several duty points across Delhi on Thursday to review security arrangements and interact with personnel deployed during Holi. Golchha extended Holi greetings to officers and the field staff and appreciated their dedication to duty while ensuring public safety during the festival. Officials said the commissioner interacted with personnel deployed at various locations and acknowledged their efforts.

Minors fatally stab taxi driver

NEW DELHI: Two minors were apprehended for allegedly stabbing a 36-year-old taxi driver to death following a road rage incident in Delhi’s Kanjhawala area, police officials said. The victim, Vikash Sharma, was found injured and later declared dead at Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital. Police recovered the

knife used in the crime and seized the accused’s clothes. Further investigation is underway.