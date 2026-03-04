City Briefs

Min Marks Holi with Divyang kids

New Delhi: Delhi Social Welfare Minister Ravindra Indraj Singh celebrated Holi with divyang and mentally special children at Asha Kiran Home in Rohini, reaffirming his commitment to mark festivals and personal occasions with vulnerable sections. Calling Holi “a symbol of inclusion and social harmony,” he said the children’s smiles were “true blessings” for the govt. He highlighted ongoing efforts toward healthcare, education and rehabilitation, and informed about a proposed school-cum-home in Usmanpur.

‘Holi Symbolises Unity, Harmony’

NEW DELHI: MCD Mayor, Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh, on Tuesday extended his greetings to residents of the Capital on the occasion of Holi, describing the festival as a celebration of joy, harmony and unity. In his message, the Mayor said Holi symbolises the triumph of good over evil and strengthens bonds of brotherhood across communities. He urged citizens to use natural colours, conserve water and maintain cleanliness.