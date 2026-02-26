City Briefs

AAP alleges illegal dairy ops in south Delhi; mayor denies charge

New Delhi: The AAP on Wednesday claimed it “conducted a raid” exposing “cattle mafia” operations beneath the Panchsheel drain in south Delhi, and rescued 43 cows being exploited in the illegal trade. The action, led by AAP Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj, prompted MCD and police intervention, after which the animals were sent to a gaushala (cowshed), the party said in an official statement. Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh, however, denied the allegations and said the alleged illegal dairy case in Chirag Delhi area is misleading, factually incorrect, and politically motivated. In the statement, Bharadwaj claimed around two dozen milch cows were present at the site. “Police from Hauz Khas and Malviya Nagar police stations had been present for about an hour, but no MCD officer was willing to answer calls. If an MCD officer arrived, they would be compelled to take these cows away, which would disrupt their arrangement with the cow mafia,” he alleged. Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh, in an official statement, said action against illegal dairies and efforts toward animal welfare are priorities of the MCD.

MCD showcases sanitation, civic reforms at Municipalika 2026

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is showcasing its initiatives in solid waste management and sanitation at Municipalika 2026, currently ongoing at Bharat Mandapam, an official statement read. According to officials, the three-day international exhibition and conference was inaugurated on Wednesday by Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal, who also visited the MCD pavilion. The Union minister reviewed MCD’s work on scientific waste management, remediation of legacy dumpsites, strengthening sanitation infrastructure and the use of technology to improve civic services, officials said.

Delhi records max temp at 30.20C

New Delhi: Warm conditions prevailed in the national capital on Wednesday with the maximum temperature settling at 30.2 degrees Celsius at Safdarjung (city’s base station), 4.1 notches above the normal. Station-wise data showed that the maximum temperature was recorded at 30.5 degrees Celsius at Ridge, 30.2 at Lodi Road and Safdarjung, 30 at Ayanagar and 27.8 at Palam. The minimum temperature stood at 12.6 degrees Celsius at Safdarjung, 13.8 at Palam, 12.4 at Lodi Road, 14.8 at Ridge and 12.5 at Ayanagar. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a minimum temperature of around 14 degrees Celsius and a maximum of about 31 for Thursday, with mist. On the air quality front, the 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 228, placing it in the ‘poor’ category. According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’ and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.