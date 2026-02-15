City Briefs

MCD Undertakes Winter Plantation Drive in Kohat Enclave Park

New Delhi: The Keshav Puram Zone of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) organised a winter plantation drive at a park in Kohat Enclave as part of its ongoing “Green Delhi – Viksit Delhi” campaign. According to civic officials, seasonal flowering plants were planted across the park, with special emphasis on developing aesthetically designed and well-maintained flower beds. The initiative aims to enhance the visual appeal of public spaces while promoting environmental awareness among residents. The newly developed beds, adorned with vibrant winter blooms, are expected to serve as an attraction for local citizens, children and families. Officials said the plantation drive is not merely a beautification exercise but part of a broader effort to create cleaner, greener and healthier neighbourhoods. “The initiative reflects our commitment to providing a clean and peaceful public environment for residents,” an official said, adding that sustained horticultural interventions are being carried out across various parks in the zone.

MCD Lifts 32 metric Tonnes of Legacy Waste in Karol Bagh Clean-Up Drive

New Delhi: In a concerted effort to address long-pending sanitation concerns, the Karol Bagh Zone of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) undertook a targeted cleanliness drive near Zakhira Chara Mandi, removing accumulated legacy waste from the site. According to civic officials, approximately 32 metric tonnes of waste were lifted and scientifically disposed of during the operation. The area, which had witnessed prolonged dumping and accumulation of garbage, was cleared using heavy machinery and coordinated manpower deployment. The drive was conducted under the supervision of zonal officials, who ensured segregation, timely lifting, and transportation of waste to authorised processing facilities. Sanitation teams also carried out sweeping and basic disinfection measures in and around the cleared stretch to prevent further health risks.