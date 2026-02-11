City Briefs

Guj-to-Delhi Robotic Telesurgeries

New Delhi: Sir Ganga Ram Hospital has successfully conducted robotic telesurgeries using the Mizzo Endo 4000, with surgeons operating from Vapi in Gujarat on patients over 1,200 km away in New Delhi. Within 24 hours, four complex urological and general surgery procedures were performed with ultra-low latency, ensuring precision and safety. Senior consultants from urology, general surgery and minimal access disciplines collaborated through secure digital connectivity. Hospital leaders said the breakthrough enhances access to advanced care for remote patients

Delhi Police Apprehend six After 22-Yr-Old Stabbed in Moti Nagar

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police have apprehened six people, including a courier worker, over the attempted murder of 22-year-old Danish in Moti Nagar. He was stabbed in the upper back after a quarrel. An FIR was filed on February 9. CCCTV footage from cameras installed near Rama Road and adjoining areas played a

crucial role in identifying the suspects, who eyewitness also recognized. The knife has been recovered and further investigation is under way.