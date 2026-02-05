City Briefs

NDMC Chairman Flags Off Annual Inter-Departmental Sports Meet

New Delhi: Chairman of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), Keshav Chandra, inaugurated the NDMC Annual Inter-Departmental Sports Competition 2025–26 at the Talkatora Cricket Ground, underscoring the role of sports in promoting fitness, discipline, and teamwork among government employees.The inauguration ceremony was attended by NDMC Vice Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal, Council Members Anil Valmiki and Sarita Tomar, NDMC Secretary Rakesh Kumar, senior officials, a large number of employees, and schoolchildren, reflecting wide participation across departments.

NDMC plans lightened-up buildings, better road safety for AI summit

New Delhi: With less than two weeks to go before the national capital hosts the landmark India-AI Impact Summit 2026, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has swung into action to ensure the Lutyens is ready for the international gathering. According to officials, the council has identified 41 key routes in Lutyens Delhi where extensive focus will be on visible cleanliness, dust-free roads, well-maintained footpaths, functioning street lights and public toilets, officials said. “Urban delineators and solar raised pavement markers will be installed in these routes to guide motorists, define lanes, and mark hazards in city environments, construction zones, and parking lots,” officials said, adding a nodal officer has been appointed for this purpose.

Budget 2026-27 will unlock destiny of developed India: Manoj Tiwari

New Delhi: The Union Budget for 2026-27 is like “carving a line on stone” to unlock the destiny of India of 2047, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said on Thursday. The budget presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is aimed at transforming India into a developed nation by 2047, said the North East Delhi MP at a press conference. “Anyone can draw a line on butter, but this budget is like a carving on stone to unlock India’s destiny as a developed nation by 2047,” Tiwari stated.