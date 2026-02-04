City Briefs

Delhi govt gives job to wife of BJP worker who drowned in Yamuna

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Tuesday provided employment to the wife of a BJP worker who accidentally drowned in the Yamuna while feeding fish in Sonia Vihar. According to a statement, Deepa Nainwal, wife of the late Kuldeep Nainwal, was given the job following a decision taken earlier by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta to support the bereaved family and ensure a stable source of livelihood. The appointment was formalised in the presence of Law and Justice Minister and Karawal Nagar MLA Kapil Mishra, it stated.

400+ PwDs receive assistive devices

New Delhi: Over 400 persons with disabilities have benefited under the Delhi government’s Sugamya Sahayak Scheme in the current financial year, with Rs 40 lakh spent on providing assistive devices such as mobile phones, wheelchairs, tablets and other mobility aids. The Social Welfare Department, which implements the scheme, organised about 17 camps across the national capital during 2025-26, including 12 assessment camps and five distribution camps, an official said. A total of 435 beneficiaries were provided with devices such as motorised tricycles, wheelchairs, hearing aids, crutches, callipers, walkers, Braille kits and smartphones for visually impaired persons, the official said.

AI Summit: MCD steps up civic prep

New Delhi: With the national capital set to host the upcoming Artificial Intelligence (AI) Summit, the MCD has intensified on-ground civic preparations, particularly in areas linked to the airport corridor and key entry points to the city. As part of the drive, the Deputy Commissioner of the Najafgarh Zone, Sumit Kumar, along with senior MCD officials, conducted an extensive field inspection covering the Airport area and Mahipalpur ward.