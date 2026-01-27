City Briefs

SC defers hearing on Delhi school fee regulation law to February 2

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday deferred the hearing on petitions challenging the Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Act, 2025, after being informed that further consultations were required to resolve outstanding issues related to the law’s implementation. A bench comprising Justices P S Narasimha and Vijay Bishnoi agreed to adjourn the matter to February 2 after Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, appearing for the Delhi government, submitted that a meeting with senior officials had already taken place and that one more round of discussions was necessary before a final position could be placed before the court.

Delhi government expands critical healthcare services at IGH, Dwarka

New Delhi: The Delhi government has expanded key medical services at Indira Gandhi Hospital (IGH), Dwarka, in a move aimed at strengthening public healthcare infrastructure and improving access to critical care. Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said the hospital has significantly enhanced its dialysis capacity, increasing the number of beds and machines from 35 to 50 to reduce waiting time for patients requiring renal care.

‘Phansighar’ issue: Delhi Assembly Secretariat writes to Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi Assembly Secretariat on Tuesday wrote to former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and ex-Speaker Ram Niwas Goel, regarding the findings of the Privileges Committee in connection with the “Phansighar” issue.

DDA gears up for Siri Fort Trail Run

New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority will organise the Siri Fort Trail Run 2.0 on February 15, 2026, at the DDA Siri Fort Sports Complex, aiming to promote fitness and active lifestyles among citizens. The event, open to participants of all age groups, will feature three race categories 2 km, 5 km and 10 km catering to both amateur runners and seasoned fitness enthusiasts.

MCD Steps Up Cleanliness Drive

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has intensified civic maintenance efforts in Sharma Colony, Kirari, with teams deployed across multiple locations for cleaning of drains, street cleaning and removal of accumulated garbage, officials said on Monday. According to information shared by MCD sanitation and engineering staff carried out de-silting operations in narrow residential lanes to improve drainage and prevent water logging ahead of the upcoming season.