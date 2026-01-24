MillenniumPost
Home > Delhi > City Briefs
Delhi

City Briefs

BY MPost24 Jan 2026 12:22 AM IST

Delhi Metro services to start at 3 am on Republic Day

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced on Friday that metro services on all lines will begin at 3 am on January 26. The early start is aimed at facilitating the movement of people attending the Republic Day celebrations at Kartavya Path. In a statement, the DMRC said trains will run at a frequency of 15 minutes on all lines from 3 am to 6 am. After 6 am, metro services will operate according to the regular timetable for the rest of the day.

6 injured after SUV rammed into cab in Gurugram, driver arrested

Gurugram: Six persons were injured after an MBA student, driving his SUV in the wrong direction, rammed it into a cab carrying employees of a private company on Golf Course Road here, police said on Friday. The accused, who left the vehicle with his two friends and fled the spot, has been arrested, police said.

MPost

MPost


Next Story
Share it
X