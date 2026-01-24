City Briefs

Delhi Metro services to start at 3 am on Republic Day

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced on Friday that metro services on all lines will begin at 3 am on January 26. The early start is aimed at facilitating the movement of people attending the Republic Day celebrations at Kartavya Path. In a statement, the DMRC said trains will run at a frequency of 15 minutes on all lines from 3 am to 6 am. After 6 am, metro services will operate according to the regular timetable for the rest of the day.

6 injured after SUV rammed into cab in Gurugram, driver arrested

Gurugram: Six persons were injured after an MBA student, driving his SUV in the wrong direction, rammed it into a cab carrying employees of a private company on Golf Course Road here, police said on Friday. The accused, who left the vehicle with his two friends and fled the spot, has been arrested, police said.