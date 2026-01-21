City Briefs

MCD invites bids for beautification of key Central Delhi landmarks

New Delhi: The MCD has floated tenders to undertake a new round of beautification works across some of central Delhi’s most prominent public spaces, ranging from the Lotus Temple and Humayun’s Tomb to busy flyovers and tourist-heavy precincts in the area. According to tender documents, the civic body has invited online bids for six horticulture projects in Central Delhi to enhance green cover through potted plants, planters and landscaped belts at key locations. The total estimated cost of the works is around Rs 55.88 lakh, with bids valid for 150 days. Each beautification project is expected to be completed within seven to 10 days.

Student brings gun to school to threaten bullies; arrested

New Delhi: An 18-year-old student was arrested for allegedly carrying a pistol inside a private school in northwest Delhi’s Rohini to intimidate his bullying classmates, police said on Tuesday. A country-made pistol with 10 live cartridges was found in his possession, they said. On Monday, the police got a call that a student was carrying a firearm in the school. The teenager was arrested and booked under the Arms Act.