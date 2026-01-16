City Briefs

Delhi govt cancelled 4.20 lakh ration cards in last 10 years

New Delhi: The Delhi government has cancelled 4.20 lakh ration cards over the past decade due to various reasons, making efforts to improve the public distribution system in the city, officials said. The ration cards were cancelled between January 2015 and December 2025, with many beneficiaries found ineligible for owning vehicles or holding government jobs, the government informed in the recently concluded winter session.

Delhi High Court to sit on first, third Saturday of every month

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday notified that it would hold court on the first and third Saturday of every month. The decision was notified by the high court on its website. According to the notice, the decision was taken by the full court of the high court on December 22, 2025. “It has been resolved by Hon’ble the Full Court, in its meeting held on 22.12.2025, that the first and third Saturday of every month shall be Court sitting days for this Court,” said the notice. Till now, the high court had five working days in a week, with the court usually remaining closed on Saturday and Sunday.