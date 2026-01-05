City Briefs

Man hit by SUV in Ggm dies after battling for life in hosp for 27 days

Gurugram: A cook who was hit by an SUV being driven on the wrong side of the road has died at a private hospital here after fighting for his life for almost a month, police said on Sunday. Chandra Prakash (55), a native of Uttar Pradesh, had moved to Gurugram for work. He died on January 2, police said. The accident occurred around 1.30 am on December 6. Prakash was part of a catering team that was preparing food at a wedding on December 6. After he finished preparing food, he received a call that his autorickshaw carrying catering tools had broken down, police said. Prakash and his colleagues went to the location and were standing next to the autorickshaw while it was being repaired when a Ford Endeavour plying on the wrong side of the road hit him and three other men — Jogendra, Yogendra and Vishal. All four were rushed to the Civil Hospital in Sector 10.

Gurugram police to crackdown on commuters driving on wrong side

Gurugram: In a bid to curb wrong-side driving incidents, Gurugram police have announced stricter penalties, including fines and arrests, a senior traffic police officer has said. The move follows the relaunch of a special drive against traffic violations, building on efforts started in February last year. Continuous awareness campaigns are also being run by Gurugram police to ensure compliance with traffic rules.