City Briefs

Realtor found dead, partly burnt

New Delhi: The partially burnt body of a 38-year-old property dealer was found behind a field in outernorth Delhi’s Narela area, police said on Friday.On Thursday, police received a call about a body near a farmhouse on Lampur Road. “A police team rushed to the spot and found the body of a man inside a fenced structure located within agricultural land,” an officer said. The body was found in a partly burnt condition, and blood was oozing from the head. During a search of the spot, police found Rs 500 banknotes in a container and a mobile phone that belonged to the victim, who was identified as Bhupender alias Binu, a resident of Haryana’s Sonipat district, the officer said. Bhupender was a realtor and ran his business under the name Daksh Property with his brother. Police filed a case on a complaint from his brother, Vinod Kumar, and formed several teams to investigate the murder. “We are examining all possible angles, including professional rivalry and personal enmity. Efforts are on to identify and apprehend the accused at the earliest,” the officer said.

Criminal wanted in 2 cases held from Noida rehab centre: Delhi Police

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has arrested a 25-year-old man, who was a proclaimed offender in two cases including burglary and illegal possession of arms, from a rehabilitation centre in Noida, an official said on Friday. The accused, identified as Rahul alias Mota, had been evading arrest after jumping bail in both the cases, following which proclamation proceedings were initiated against him by a court, he said. Police said the first case dates back to January 2020, when Rahul and his associates committed a daytime burglary at a house in the Nihal Vihar area and decamped with a large quantity of gold and silver jewellery. Police registered an FIR and arrested Rahul during investigation.

Three burglars held in Delhi for stealing jeans cloth worth lakhs

New Delhi: Three suspected men were arrested for stealing jeans cloth worth lakhs from a shop in north Delhi’s Sarai Rohilla area, an official said on Friday. A 41-year-old shop owner had reported the theft of 22 bundles of jeans cloth from his shop on New Rohtak Road during a night burglary on December 24. Police have so far recovered 10 bundles of cloth from the accused worth Rs 7 lakh. “CCTV footage from areas around the crime scene was analysed, which led to the identification of a vehicle used to transport the stolen goods,” a senior police officer said. During the investigation, officers tracked a vehicle that eventually led them to Naresh (45), who was apprehended on December 28. Naresh allegedly confessed to his involvement during interrogation and named his associates, Iqbal, Ashraf, and Haneef.