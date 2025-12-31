City Briefs

Delhi PWD to take up arbitrators from Centre for old cases

New Delhi: The Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) has decided to endorse the Central Public Works Department’s (CPWD’s) panel of arbitrators for old cases, officials said on Wednesday. The PWD has deleted the arbitration clause from its general conditions of contract (GCC) since June this year to reduce the incurred losses. According to the new conditions, in case of any dispute between the PWD and a private contractor, the matter will be dealt with in courts. “While the rules have been changed for the new contracts, in the old ones where the matter has already been taken up, we need arbitrators, hence, an order has been issued to take up (CPWD) panel,” a senior PWD official said. The PWD has been dealing with several legal matters for the past few years, mostly deriving from delays in projects as the construction cost shoots up beyond the initial estimated cost, putting a liability on the government.

Police recovered 515 lost/missing phones using CEIR portal since April

New Delhi: The Delhi Police recovered 515 lost and missing mobile phones using the Central Equipment Identity Register portal since April this year, an official said on Wednesday. “Of the recovered devices, 399 have been returned to their owners, while the remaining handovers are in progress,” DCP (New Delhi) Devesh Kumar Mahla said. Police teams tracked the phones using technical surveillance, including in neighbouring states, the DCP said.