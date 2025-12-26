City Briefs

NDMC to plant 2.6 lakh tulip bulbs

new delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has unveiled a greening plan to plant 2.6 lakh tulip bulbs across the capital this year under its Green New Delhi programme. Officials said the drive will include theme-based plantations such as “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” and “Viksit Bharat”, along with decorating religious sites. The tulips will be planted along major roads, parks and public spaces to boost aesthetics and promote environmental awareness.

Sanitation drive held in RK Puram

NEW DELHI: A special sanitation drive was conducted in R.K. Puram in south Delhi, with senior Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) officials carrying out on-ground inspections along with the local MLA and councillor. The exercise focused on waste collection, sweeping and the upkeep of public spaces. Sanitation staff were briefed on maintaining regular schedules and addressing complaints promptly. The MCD said such drives aim to improve coordination, accountability and cleanliness across neighbourhoods, with follow-up monitoring to ensure sustained standards.

city Preps for Chief Secretaries’ meet

NEW DELHI: Senior Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) officials on Monday conducted an on-site inspection of key routes near the Pusa Institute in Karol Bagh Zone ahead of the 5th National Chief Secretaries’ Conference. The review covered cleanliness, road conditions, traffic flow and coordination among civic agencies. Officials instructed teams to clear encroachments, repair roads, maintain drains and ensure smooth pedestrian movement. Field staff were directed to monitor operations round the clock. The drive is part of broader citywide preparedness to ensure a well-managed environment for the event.

Festive Cyber Awareness Campaign

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police ran a citywide cyber awareness campaign across all 15 districts this festive season, using quizzes, games, Nukkad Nataks, posters, and gifts to educate citizens on online safety, cybercrime prevention, and reporting, under Commissioner Satish Golchha’s leadership.