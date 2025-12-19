City Briefs

2 snatchers arrested after chase

New Delhi: Two alleged snatchers, including one with 57 criminal cases against him, were arrested after a brief chase in northwest Delhi’s Keshav Puram area, police said on Thursday. The accused have been identified as Nazakat Ali alias Bhura alias KTM (28) and Tushar alias Nishu (22), both from Ghaziabad. Ali was found to be a habitual offender with involvement in 57 criminal cases related to robbery, snatching, theft and Arms Act violations, they said. During interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed to committing multiple snatching incidents in a single day across Delhi and Noida. The arrests were made on Dec 16 during routine patrolling and picket checking in Keshav Puram.

Two injured as DTC bus collides with car, autorickshaw

New Delhi: At least two persons were injured on Thursday morning after a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus allegedly being driven rashly and on the wrong side, collided with a car and an autorickshaw in west Delhi, an official said. The incident occurred around 9 am when the bus was travelling from Ashoka Park Metro Station towards Punjabi Bagh traffic circle. “The bus was on the wrong side of the road and over speeding. As it crossed East Punjabi Bagh Metro Station, it collided head-on with an oncoming car,” a senior police officer said. The officer added that following the impact, an autorickshaw moving behind the car also rammed into it.