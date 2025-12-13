City Briefs

NDMC launches cleanliness drive

New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Friday launched a large-scale, multi-department drive to curb dust pollution and enhance cleanliness across key residential and commercial zones within its jurisdiction. According to the NDMC, multiple departments of the civic body was engaged in the effort. “The coordinated operation witnessed active participation of all three core departments of NDMC, namely Public Health (Sanitation), Horticulture, and Civil Engineering, to ensure a comprehensive and impactful execution,” an official statement read. A spokesperson said, as part of this initiative, NDMC teams undertook mechanised sweeping, silt removal from side channels, essential repair work, and maintenance of green areas using blowers. “These integrated measures are aimed at significantly minimising dust-related pollution and elevating the overall environmental quality of the neighbourhoods,” he said. The NDMC stated that the intensive clean-up covered prominent residential colonies, including Kaka Nagar, West Kidwai Nagar, Jor Bagh, and officer quarters on Shahjahan Road.

Woman, 2 sons found dead in Delhi home; suicide suspected

New Delhi: A woman and her two sons were found dead at their home in southeast Delhi on Friday, with police suspecting it to be a case of suicide, an official said. The incident came to light at 2.47 pm when police reached the house to execute a court order related to possession of the property, DCP (Southeast) Hemant Tiwari said. “When repeated knocks at the door evoked no response, police used a duplicate key to enter the house. Inside, they found Anuradha Kapoor (52) and her sons Ashish Kapoor (32) and Chaitanya Kapoor (27) hanging from a ceiling,” the officer said in a statement. A note was recovered from the room, which suggested that the family had been suffering from depression. “The handwritten note indicates emotional distress faced by the family due to which they might have taken the extreme step,” the DCP said.