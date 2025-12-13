City Briefs

Man shot at in e Delhi over old enmity

New Delhi: A 50-year-old man was shot at by two motorcycle-borne assailants in east Delhi’s Shahdara over old enmity, police said on Friday. A CCTV footage of the incident is being circulated on social media platforms, where the victim, Jogendar Rathore alias Billa, from Balbir Nagar in Shahdra can be seen pillion on a motorcycle trying to escape from the spot, and the accused firing at him. Police said they received a PCR call at 10.31 pm on Thursday from a woman who informed that her husband had been shot at and was being taken to the hospital. Jogender had sustained three bullet injuries on his back, they added. “He was taken to the hospital by his family members, and his condition is currently stable,” a senior police officer said. According to preliminary investigation, the two unidentified assailants came on a motorcycle, fired at Rathore from close range, before fleeing the spot. Old rivalry appears to be the motive behind the attack, the officer said. A case of attempted murder and use of a firearm has been registered, and multiple teams have been formed to identify and trace the attackers. Police sources also said that they are trying to trace the accused. “According to the CCTV footage, another man was also seen on a different motorcycle, who witnessed the incident, halted at the spot for some time and fled,” the sources added. Efforts are underway to identify the entry and exit points of the accused, they said, adding that the attackers will be nabbed soon.

Delhi Police nab murder accused absconding for 11 yrs from UP hideout

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has arrested a man in a 2014 murder case after he remained at large for 11 years, and was declared a proclaimed offender, an official said on Friday. The accused Lakhan Singh (43), was arrested from Kasganj in Uttar Pradesh after a series of coordinated raids across multiple states. “He had been absconding in a murder case registered at Ranhola police station,” the officer said. According to the police, during the review of pending cases, a team flagged the unsolved Ranhola murder in which Singh had been absconding for more than a decade. “On November 21, 2014, a body was found near the bank of a drain close to Khedi Baba Bridge. Police found an unidentified male, aged 40-45, with deep injuries on the face, back of the head and other parts of the body. The deceased was later identified as Rakesh,” the officer said. Lakhan Singh emerged as the prime suspect but allegedly flee soon after the killing, and could not be traced for years, he added.