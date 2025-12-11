City Briefs

45-year-old Man wanted in three criminal cases arrested

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has arrested a 45-year-old man who had been absconding in three cases, including an NDPS, a robbery and an attempt-to-murder, an official said on Thursday. The accused, identified as Deen Bandhu, was also wanted in a case of assault and firing on police personnel in Delhi’s Civil Lines, for which non-bailable warrants had been issued. He had jumped interim bail in a 2022 robbery case, the officer said. Police received information about Bandhu and arrested him on Wednesday in Delhi. During interrogation, he confessed to the crime, the officer said. According to police, Bandhu is involved in 15 criminal cases, including murder, armed robbery, attempt to murder, and narcotics offences across several police stations in Delhi. In December 2022, Bandhu and his associates had allegedly robbed a man of a bag containing Indian and foreign currency worth nearly Rs 28–29 lakh in the Civil Lines area.

Delhi Metro police nab gang of women thieves; stolen gold, cash recovered

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has arrested four women for allegedly stealing a commuter’s wallet containing jewellery and cash while he was travelling in a Metro train, an official said on Thursday. The action came after a resident of Haryana’s Rewari reported on December 4 that his wallet, carrying a gold chain with a pendant, a pair of gold earrings, silver rings and Rs 20,000 in cash, was stolen near the R K Ashram Metro Station, he said. During the investigation, the CCTV analysis across several Metro stations helped identify a suspected group of women. A team from the Raja Garden Metro police intercepted four women at Shadipur Metro Station and detained them. A gold chain, earrings, silver rings and Rs 12,000 cash were recovered from their possession, police said. The accused were identified as Komal, 22, Neha, 22, Yogita, 22, and Geeta, 45, who is believed to be the gang leader and was previously involved in similar offences.

ITWF, Govt Step Up TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan with 2-Day Screening Drive

New Delhi: The Illness to Wellness Foundation (ITWF), in collaboration with the Central TB Division (CTD) under the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, has intensified its push toward a TB-free India through a two-day tuberculosis awareness and screening campaign in Munger, Bihar. The initiative, held under the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, focuses on strengthening grassroots outreach and supporting the National TB Elimination Programme (NTEP). The Munger drive builds on earlier joint screening efforts conducted in September in Chirala, Andhra Pradesh, and Tiruvottiyur, Chennai. The latest camp received robust support from government health authorities, lending momentum and credibility to the awareness effort. Key district officials, including Communicable Disease Officer Dr Dhruv Kumar Sah, Senior DOTS-Plus Supervisor Dilip Kumar, Senior Treatment Laboratory Supervisor Md Rizwan, District ICTC Supervisor Aditya Raj, STD Counsellor Swati Kumari, and Project Coordinator Avinash Kumar, participated in the programme, highlighting the coordinated approach needed to fight TB stigma, encourage timely testing and strengthen local interventions.