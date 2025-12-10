City Briefs

MCD West Zone launches anti-encroachment drive

New Delhi: In a continued push to ensure smoother public movement and reclaim pedestrian spaces, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s West Zone on Sunday undertook an extensive anti-encroachment drive across multiple wards. The operation, conducted in Wards 101, 113, 114 and 115, focused on clearing illegal roadside structures, makeshift stalls, extended shopfronts and abandoned material that had gradually taken over footpaths and carriageways. According to officials, the drive was aimed at restoring vital walking space for residents and ensuring that the flow of traffic both vehicular and pedestrian remains unobstructed. The teams, accompanied by enforcement staff and sanitation workers, dismantled temporary kiosks and removed goods placed beyond authorized shop limits. Vehicles parked illegally on narrow market roads were also issued warnings and, in some cases, towed away.

MCD Seals Illegal Dyeing Units

New Delhi: In a renewed push to curb industrial pollution in residential neighbourhoods, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Monday sealed seven illegal jeans dyeing units operating without mandatory permissions in the city. The action forms part of an intensified anti-pollution enforcement drive undertaken across multiple zones. According to officials, three of the units were sealed in the Shahdara North Zone specifically in Tukmirpur and Sadatpur wards while four others were identified and shut down in the West Zone.

NDMC steps up cleanliness push in West Kidwai Nagar

NEw Delhi: Under the guidance of New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Chairperson Keshav Chandra, IAS, the civic body has intensified its efforts to enhance urban cleanliness and maintenance across New Delhi. West Kidwai Nagar witnessed a concerted and synchronised drive involving multiple NDMC departments, aimed at ensuring noticeable on-ground improvements in public spaces. Officials said the initiative was part of a larger strategy to bring departmental coordination to the forefront of civic management. Sanitation teams, horticulture workers, maintenance staff and enforcement personnel were deployed simultaneously across key stretches of the neighbourhood.

Three arrested for road rage death of DTC bus driver in Delhi

New Delhi: Three men, who allegedly went into hiding after a road rage incident led to the death of a DTC bus driver in northwest Delhi’s Aman Vihar, have been arrested, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place on December 6 when an altercation over giving way on the road between the DTC bus driver and the occupants of a car escalated into violence, they said. The bus driver sustained serious injuries in the clash and later died, police said, adding that the victim’s relatives and DTC staff staged a protest following the incident on December 7, blocking the UER-II highway and demanding swift action against the culprits. A case under the relevant sections of BNS was registered at the Aman Vihar police station, and the investigation was handed over to the Crime Branch.