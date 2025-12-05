City Briefs

Man held for carjacking in Bawana

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has cracked a carjacking incident and arrested a 21-year-old man who allegedly robbed a car from a taxi driver in Bawana, an official said on Thursday. The incident occurred on Tuesday, around 11 pm, when Ankit, a taxi driver, received a booking for Sonipat and picked up a passenger near Madadev Chowk, police said. According to the complainant, the passenger asked him to stop near a petrol pump in Sector 3 in Bawana, on the pretext of urinating. When the driver also stepped out briefly, the accused snatched the car’s key, pushed him to the ground and sped away with the vehicle. Following the complaint, a case was registered at Bawana police station, and an investigation was taken up, police said. During the investigation, police apprehended the accused, identified as Aman, and recovered the stolen vehicle from his possession. The police are interrogating the arrested accused to ascertain whether he is involved in similar offences, the official said, adding that further investigation is underway.

Man on run in attempt-to-murder case held after three weeks

New Delhi: A 25-year-old man who had been on the run for nearly three weeks after allegedly stabbing a man in central Delhi’s Anand Parbat area has been arrested, police said on Thursday. According to officials, the incident took place on November 10 when the victim was stabbed by two men. A juvenile involved in the attack was apprehended the next day, but the main accused, identified as Dhirendra Mourya, fled and had been evading arrest, the official said. A case was registered and multiple teams were formed to trace him. Police said they received information on Tuesday that Mourya was seen in the Nehru Nagar area and arrested him before he could escape.