City Briefs

Crime Branch, TGNAB break Rs 12 cr narcotics network; 30 nabbed

NEW DELHI: TThe Delhi Police Crime Branch, in coordination with the Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau, dismantled an African-led drug cartel operating across Delhi-NCR and Hyderabad, seizing narcotics worth Rs 12 crore. Key Ugandan and Nigerian operatives were arrested, along with Indian facilitators handling finances and logistics. Thirty foreign nationals overstaying illegally were also detained. The operation disrupted the cartel’s supply chain, communication network, and financial system, while investigations continue.

Cyber Samvad 2.0 highlights digital safety, reporting mechanisms

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police, in partnership with the Directorate of Education and I4C, conducted a large-scale virtual cybercrime awareness session, Cyber Samvad 2.0, for teachers and students from over 1,000 schools. The programme highlighted cyber threats, online fraud, digital safety practices, and reporting mechanisms, reaching lakhs of participants. Interactive activities and expert guidance stressed protecting children’s digital identities, recognising warning signs, and using tools like two-factor authentication. The initiative reinforces Delhi Police’s ongoing commitment to cyber safety education.