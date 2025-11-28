City Briefs

NDMC Hosts Nukkad Natak

New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) organised a Nukkad Natak at Lodhi Garden Lake to raise public awareness on cleanliness, waste segregation and responsible civic behaviour. The street play, performed in an interactive format, engaged morning walkers, visitors and local residents, emphasising the importance of adopting sustainable daily habits.

Delhi: Seven farmers awarded

New Delhi: Seven farmers were awarded at a ceremony held in Delhi for innovation and enterprise in agriculture. The first-ever ‘Kisan of India Samman’ held here honoured outstanding farmers across seven categories — organic/natural farming, protected cultivation, food processing, agricultural start-up, dairy farming, fisheries and new tech in agriculture, according to a statement.