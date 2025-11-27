City Briefs

Man, juvenile apprehended for gunfiring in Kalyanpuri park

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police arrested a man and a juvenile for a gunfiring incident in a Kalyanpuri park. Ankush, 22, allegedly opened fire on November 24 before fleeing on a motorcycle with an associate. A country-made pistol was recovered. He is also linked to a prior firing near Mandoli Jail. A BNS and Arms Act case has been registered.

Delhi Police’s Cyber cell bust 3 multi-state cyber fraud modules

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police’s Cyber Cell has dismantled three multi-state cyber fraud modules, arresting key suspects from Delhi, Haryana and Jharkhand. The cases include a Rs 33.10 lakh investment scam linked to shell firms, a Rs 53.05 lakh fake trading app fraud using mule accounts, and a Rs 5.75 lakh Jamtara-style KYC deception involving remote access. Police are tracking wider networks and financial trails.





NDMC Students Mark Constitution Day with Reading of the Preamble

New Delhi: Students and staff of schools under the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) observed Constitution Day on Tuesday with a solemn and spirited recital of the Preamble to the Indian Constitution. The event, conducted across multiple NDMC institutions, highlighted the enduring significance of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity the core principles enshrined in the nation’s founding document. Teachers, students and administrative staff participated in the collective reading, reinforcing a shared commitment to constitutional ideals. Officials noted that such initiatives play a crucial role in fostering civic awareness and strengthening democratic values among young learners. The programme included discussions on constitutional rights and duties, encouraging students to reflect on the Constitution’s contemporary relevance. NDMC said observance underscored India’s shared responsibility to uphold unity, democratic values.