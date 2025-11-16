City Briefs

Police arrests absconder accused of kidnapping, raping minor girl

new delhi: The Delhi Police have arrested a 49-year-old proclaimed offender who evaded capture for over three years after allegedly kidnapping and raping a 13-year-old girl in 2022. Declared an offender that December, he frequently changed locations until a recent tip-off led to his arrest, cops said.

Motorist Duped of Rs 5L; two nabbed

new delhi: The Delhi Police nabbed a 26-year-old man and his brother-in-law for stealing Rs 5 lakh by misleading motorists with false vehicle malfunction claims. The duo used a motorcycle to approach victims, then fled with their bags. CCTV analysis led to their arrest, and Rs 4.76 lakh was recovered.