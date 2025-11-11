City Briefs

Vagrant held for killing 2-year-old boy who went missing: Cops

new delhi: A 40-year-old vagabond was arrested for allegedly murdering a two-year-old boy near a CRPF camp in northeast Delhi’s Khajuri Khas, police said on Monday. The child went missing from Khajuri Chowk on October 3, and his body was found the next day in a wooded area near the camp. The accused, Shaka, confessed to the crime following a dispute with the child’s parents. He has a prior theft record.

40-yr-old man shoots self dead at Jantar Mantar during job protest

NEW DELHI: A 40-year-old man from Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district allegedly shot himself dead at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on Monday while protesting for a government job for his sister, police said. The deceased, Lokendra, had been in the Capital since July, seeking a post in the state’s Education Department on compassionate grounds after his brother-in-law, a peon there, died in 2019. His body was recovered and a case registered. Further investigation is underway.

Ggm teen shot at: Ignored questions ‘angered’ accused, say Cops

Gurugram: A Class 11 student was shot by his classmate here after an argument over being ignored, police said on Monday. The incident took place at the accused’s house in Sector 48 on Saturday. During interrogation, the accused told investigators he became angry when the victim, engrossed in his mobile phone, ignored his repeated questions. Enraged, he used his father’s licensed pistol to shoot him. The victim remains in critical condition at a private hospital, police added.

Woman electrocuted to death while heating water in Capital

NEW DELHI: A 23-year-old woman from Manipur died of suspected electrocution while heating water with an electric rod at her home in Mahipalpur, southwest Delhi, on Sunday night. Police said she was found unresponsive in the bathroom, holding the rod. The body was sent to Safdarjung Hospital for postmortem, police said. No foul play has been suspected.

Traffic movement to be hit on New Rohtak Road for 45 days

NEW DELHI: Traffic movement on a section of New Rohtak Road will be affected for 45 days due to ongoing drain maintenance work being undertaken by the Delhi Jal Board, police said on Monday. According to a traffic advisory, restrictions have been imposed on two lanes between Kamal T-Point and Zakhira Flyover towards Punjabi Bagh from November 9. The curbs

will remain in place daily from 11 am to 9 pm. Officials said the work is being carried out in the Anand Parbat area, and traffic in the vicinity is expected

to remain heavy and slow throughout the day. Commuters heading towards Punjabi Bagh or West Delhi have been advised to take the alternate route via Sarai Rohilla and Inderlok.