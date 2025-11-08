City Briefs

Delhi to Train Bus Staff for Free Travel Scheme for Transgender Community

New Delhi: Ahead of launching free bus travel for the transgender community, the Delhi government has directed the Transport Department to conduct mandatory sensitisation and behavioral training for all drivers, conductors, and marshals. The initiative aims to ensure a respectful and safe travel environment under the upcoming ‘Pink Saheli Smart Card’ scheme.

Baansera Park set to host ‘DDA Expo’ and ‘Palaash Mohatsav’ in February

New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has begun preparations to host two major events — DDA Expo and Palaash Mohatsav — in February next year, officials announced on Friday. The annual Palaash Flower Festival, celebrating the arrival of spring, will be held from February 14 to 16 and is set to be a grander affair this year.

MCD to roll out 12 vans as SC tightens stray dog norms

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will deploy 12 dog-catching vans, one in each zone, and expedite the construction of a new permanent shelter in Dwarka. The new shelter will accommodate around 1,500 stray dogs, as part of its efforts to implement the Supreme Court’s latest directions on managing stray dogs.