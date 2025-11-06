City Briefs

MCD to set up four new solid waste processing facilities

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has announced plans to set up four new solid waste processing facilities across the city, aiming to strengthen its waste management system and eliminate the dumping of fresh waste at landfill sites. The proposed facilities at Bhalswa, Singhola, Narela-Bawana, and Okhla will collectively process 5,100 metric tonnes (MT) of municipal solid waste (MSW) per day at an estimated cost of Rs 361.42 crore.

