City Briefs

Delhi Assembly to celebrate 150th anniversary of ‘Vande Mataram’

New Delhi: The Delhi Legislative Assembly will commemorate the 150th anniversary of India’s iconic national song “Vande Mataram” on Friday, November 7, with a special cultural event and plaque unveiling ceremony. Speaker Vijender Gupta will unveil a commemorative plaque honouring the milestone, while artists from the Sahitya Kala Parishad will present a cultural programme celebrating the spirit of patriotism and unity. As part of the celebration, the Delhi Assembly building will be illuminated in tricolour in the evening. Speaking ahead of the event, Speaker Gupta said “‘Vande Mataram’ is not merely a song, it is the soul of India’s freedom movement and a timeless ode to our motherland.”

Satya Sharma Inspects Ghazipur Landfill

New Delhi: The Chairperson of the Standing Committee, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Satya Sharma, on Tuesday inspected the Ghazipur Landfill Site to review the ongoing bio mining and waste disposal operations. Accompanied by Additional Commissioner Leeladhar Meghwal, Chairman of Shahdara (South) Zone Ram Kishore Sharma, and Zonal Deputy Commissioner Badal Kumar, along with senior MCD officials, Sharma assessed the pace of work and directed the team to accelerate the bio mining process. She emphasised the need for additional machinery and the use of modern technology to expedite the reduction of the landfill’s height and enhance efficiency in waste processing. Sharma informed that bio mining work at the Ghazipur Sanitary Landfill has entered its second phase, with preparations already underway for the third phase. Tenders for the next stage are expected to be issued shortly.