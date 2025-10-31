City Briefs

Govt fast-tracks Atal Canteen proj

New Delhi: The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) has floated tenders for 54 Atal Canteens across the city over the past 10 days, with an aim to launch them around the birth anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, officials said. December 25 this year will mark the former prime minister’s 101st birth anniversary. Announced in Delhi government’s first budget session, the Atal Canteen project envisions 100 centres to provide subsidised, hygienic, and nutritious meals to the urban poor, particularly residents of JJ clusters.

NDMC to Hold Suvidha Camp at NDCC Convention Centre on Nov 1

New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) will hold its monthly Suvidha Camp on Saturday, November 1, at the NDCC Convention Centre on Jai Singh Road near Palika Kendra. The public outreach event, scheduled from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., aims to strengthen citizen engagement and ensure faster delivery of civic services through direct interaction between residents and municipal officials. The Suvidha Camp is part of NDMC’s flagship citizen-connect initiative, providing a one-stop solution for addressing grievances and facilitating access to various civic services. The event is open to residents, service users, Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), Market Traders Associations (MTAs), and NDMC employees both serving and retired.