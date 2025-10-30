City Briefs

NDMC takes environmental education to blind school

New Delhi: In a step towards inclusive environmental education, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), in collaboration with the ITC WOW Delhi Team, organised a sensitisation session at the Blind School, Panchkuian Road. The initiative aimed to educate visually impaired students on waste segregation and the detrimental effects of single-use plastics. The awareness drive encouraged students to adopt sustainable practices and contribute to environmental protection. Through such inclusive initiatives, NDMC continues to strengthen its commitment to creating a cleaner, greener, and more aware community under the Swachh Survekshan campaign.

NDMC Observes Vigilance Awareness Wk

New Delhi: To mark Vigilance Awareness Week 2025, Rakesh Kumar, Financial Advisor-cum-Secretary, NDMC, administered the Integrity Pledge to all Heads of Departments in the presence of Chief Vigilance Officer Aastha Lakshmi and OSD Ranjana Deswal. Observed from October 27 to November 2 under the theme “Vigilance: Our Shared Responsibility,” the initiative reaffirms NDMC’s commitment to transparency and ethical governance. Throughout the week, departments will hold awareness activities including street plays, walkathons, competitions, vendor meets, and grievance redressal camps to promote integrity and citizen participation in building a corruption-free society.

govt to appoint over 5,000 teachers

New Delhi: The Delhi government has announced the appointment of 5,346 trained graduate teachers (TGTs) in government and municipal schools to strengthen classroom learning and ensure individual attention for students in classes 6 to 10. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said in a post on X on Wednesday that the new appointments of 5,346 teachers aim to provide students with quality education and personalised guidance to help them realise their full potential. “This is an initiative towards building an education system where students receive quality education, personalised support, and opportunities to fully develop their potential,” Gupta said. Around 10,000 teaching posts are currently vacant across Delhi government schools, affecting the student-teacher ratio, experts say. According to a circular issued by the Directorate of Education (DoE) on October 3, applications for the vacant posts opened on October 9 and will close on November 7. Official data from the DoE shows that Delhi government schools currently have over 70,000 teachers catering to more than 18 lakh students.

NDMC doubles off-road, indoor parking fees under GRAP Stage-II from Oct 29

New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Wednesday announced a two-fold increase in parking fees at all off-road and indoor parking sites in the NDMC area following the implementation of Stage-II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), which has been triggered due to worsening air quality in the capital. According to a notice, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has directed the enforcement of Stage-II (‘Very Poor’ Air Quality) measures across Delhi-NCR as the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) showed an increasing trend, touching 302 at 7 pm on Tuesday. “In compliance with the order issued by CAQM, the parking fees (off-road/indoor) have been enhanced to twice the existing rates for NDMC-managed parking till the revocation of Stage-II of the GRAP with effect from October 29,” a senior NDMC official said.