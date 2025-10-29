City Briefs

Delhi Assembly to Host Symposium

New Delhi: The Delhi Legislative Assembly will host a symposium on October 30 to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, celebrating his enduring role in uniting India. The event, themed “Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and His Valuable Contributions towards Integration of India,” will highlight the Iron Man’s vision of national unity and administrative strength. Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta said that Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan will attend the symposium as the Chief Guest and deliver the keynote address. Delhi Cabinet Minister Kapil Mishra will be the Guest of Honour, while Niranjanaben Kalarthi, Administrator of Swaraj Ashram in Bardoli, Gujarat, will join as the Special Guest.

DDA identifies 60-acre land in Narela for its ‘Education City’ project

New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority has identified a 60-acre plot of land in Narela for its ‘Educational City’ project, officials said on Tuesday. “DDA’s intention is to set up a world-class educational city comprising technical institutes, colleges, schools, research centres and other facilities to support educational programmes,” the project plan states. According to officials, private sector companies have been invited to present a detailed project report of it. In April this year, Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena announced that DDA was planning a mega world-class educational hub at a cost of Rs 500 crore. The land parcel the DDA has identified for the project is situated near a DSIDC industrial area in Narela. It will be given via auction of the licence rights for a period of 55 years, and in return, a licence fee will be collected by DDA, as per the plan.

NDMC intensifies anti-pollution drive

New Delhi: In a bid to tackle the deteriorating air quality in the national capital, the New Delhi Municipal Council has intensified its anti-pollution measures, with 14 anti-smog guns now operating on high-rise buildings across the Lutyens’ area, including several five-star hotels. According to NDMC officials, eight mobile anti-smog guns are currently being used across its jurisdictions, covering 320 km–340 km of road length daily. “Three anti-smog guns have been installed on NDMC’s own high-rise buildings, while private owners have independently installed 10 such units on their buildings at their own expense, following the Delhi government’s directions,” a senior official told said.