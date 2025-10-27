City Briefs

Temple priest strangles wife

New Delhi: A 40-year-old woman was allegedly strangled by her husband in the north Delhi’s Tri Nagar area early Sunday over a domestic row, police said. The death was reported at 1.05 am, they said. A team that responded to the call found the victim, Sushma Sharma, lying lifeless inside a single-room accommodation on the fourth floor of a house, an officer said. “Her husband, Dinesh Sharma, a priest at Shiv Mandir in Kanhaiya Nagar, confessed to strangling her with a gamchha and pressing a pillow over her face,” said the officer.

Man found with cuts on neck

New Delhi: A 35-year-old man was found with cuts on his neck in Delhi’s Prem Nagar area on Sunday, with police saying that the injuries may have been self-inflicted. A police team went to the spot after Prem Nagar police station received information about the man, they said. “The man, identified as Gopal, was found lying on the roadside with cuts on his neck. He was taken to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial (SGM) Hospital in Mangolpuri for treatment,” a police officer said.

Minor girl found dead in Shakti Nagar

New Delhi: A nine-year-old girl was found dead under suspicious circumstances at her residence in Delhi’s Shakti Nagar Extension, an official said on Sunday. At around 9.52 am, information was received from the Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital regarding the girl being brought there by her father, where she was declared brought dead, police said.