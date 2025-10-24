City Briefs

NR Monitors Festive Crowd at Key Stations Ahead of Chhath

New Delhi: Northern Railway has made elaborate arrangements at major stations of Delhi Area for the convenience of passengers, especially those travelling to the Eastern parts of the country to celebrate the festival of Chhath. A permanent holding area has been commissioned at New Delhi Railway Station. Additionally temporary holding area (Tentage) has been setup at New Delhi and Anand Vihar Terminal railway stations. These holding areas are provided with UTS ticket counters, toilets, ATVMs, catering stalls, May I Help You Booths, PA system, etc. Adequate railway staff are guiding and helping the passengers. Ensuring a Safe and Healthy Journey During the Festive Season. With the motto “Safe and Healthy Journey,” the Medical Department of Delhi Division has taken proactive steps to ensure passenger well-being during the ongoing festive rush. The First Aid Booths have been established at major railway stations — New Delhi (four booths including at Yatri Suvidha Kendra), Old Delhi, Anand Vihar Terminal, Hazrat Nizamudin, Shakurbasti and Ghaziabad — each of these stations equipped with ambulances and trained medical teams to provide round-the-clock assistance.

Senior citizen duped by fraudsters promising monthly benefits, 3 held

New Delhi: Three people were arrested from Agra for allegedly devising a fake scheme to defraud a senior citizen by promising him a monthly payment of Rs 50,000 and other benefits if he registered his NGO through their scheme, officials said on Thursday. The took money under the pretext of helping the poor and elderly, they said. “The accused promised the victim, 76-year-old social worker Mohammad Yunus Khan of Delhi, a monthly payment of Rs 50,000 and other benefits if he registered his NGO through their scheme. “Believing the offer, Khan transferred Rs 16,600 as registration and processing fees. After the payment, the fraudsters stopped responding to his calls and messages,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) North, Raja Banthia said.