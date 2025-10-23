City Briefs

Female cop nabs wanted criminal

New delhi: A 25-year-old absconder, Rahul Matad, wanted in an April 2 Ashok Vihar firing case, was arrested after a female police officer lured him via social media. Matad, involved in assault and gunfire that injured a woman and targeted her uncle, was nabbed from Wazirpur Industrial Area.

fugitive behind fatal stabbing held

NEW DELHI: Ritik alias Dancer, a wanted criminal from Uttar Pradesh, was arrested in Dwarka following a gunfight with police. He was wanted in connection with the fatal stabbing of Kuldeep in Uttam Nagar on August 17. During the operation, Ritik sustained a leg injury, while Inspector Subhash Chand was shot in the left arm. Police recovered a pistol, two live cartridges, and two empty shells at the scene. The accused is currently undergoing treatment under police supervision.