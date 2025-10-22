City Briefs

Fire in building near Rashtrapati Bhawan; No Injuries

New Delhi: A fire broke out in a building near gate number 31 of the Rashtrapati Bhawan on Tuesday afternoon, prompting authorities to rush five fire tenders, a Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said. A call regarding the fire breaking out in domestic articles on the ground floor of the two-storey building was received at 1:51 pm, the official said, adding that the blaze was brought under control in 20 minutes. “We rushed five fire tenders to the spot. The fire was brought under control by 2:15 pm,” the DFS official said. He added that the fire broke out in flat number 19 at Narmada Apartments. A police officer said a team was dispatched to the spot to check the premises properly. No one was injured due to the fire, he said, adding that an investigation is underway.

Gurugram saw 29 fires on Diwali night; no casualty

Gurugram: Twenty-nine cracker-related fires, the biggest one at a scrap warehouse in Rathiwas village, were reported from different parts of the city on Diwali night, a fire officer said on Tuesday. A blaze was reported at a photo frame showroom in the densely populated Shivpuri area of Old Gurugram. The showroom was entirely gutted, he said. Although there were no casualties, merchandise worth lakhs went up in smoke in these incidents.